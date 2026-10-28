Experts weigh in on study estimating 75% of NFL players who died in recent years had signs of CTE

A new study from Boston University estimating that nearly 75% of NFL players who died over a 15-year period had signs of CTE in their brains is raising concern, and experts say it demonstrates the need to collect more data on the condition.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease found in people who have suffered repeated blows to the head. It can only be definitively diagnosed after death. It has also been found in the brains of other athletes, first responders and military members, but is rarely seen in the general population.

The Boston University research builds on data published in The British Medical Journal in August. That data estimated that anywhere from 25% to 98% of ex-NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE. The broad estimate reflected uncertainty about how representative brain donors studied were of the overall NFL population, since brain donors are more likely to have symptoms believed to be related to CTE.

The Boston researchers looked for signs of the condition in brains donated by 387 players who died between 2008 and 2023 — a subset of the 2,362 former NFL players who died during that period. Ninety-four percent of the donors had some form of CTE. The researchers estimated that former NFL players with cognitive symptoms were 5 times more likely to have their brains donated to science than others, and estimated from there that 74.5% of players had some form of CTE. The research is published in JAMA Network Open.

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook cautioned that that figure may be an overestimate. He noted that the research looked at how many former players had signs of CTE in their brain — not how many showed actual symptoms of CTE.

Dr. Kristen Dams-O'Connor, director of the Brain Injury Research Center at Mount Sinai, said the results of the paper "cannot and should not be interpreted as being representative of current living athletes." She pointed out that of those whose brains were studied, "many ... ended their careers long ago." In recent years, the NFL has implemented rule changes that are designed to reduce concussions on the field, and introduced more protective equipment, including Guardian Caps.

"This should translate to lower CTE risk in recent generations of players, compared to those who played decades ago," Dams-O'Connor said.

The NFL told CBS News in a statement that it "continuously strives to make the game of football safer, including by implementing strategies to reduce concussions and head impacts."

Dams-O'Connor said that while Boston University used "strong methods" to adjust for selection bias in the data, there are still other gaps, such as accounting for the approximately 20,000 NFL players who could have died during the study's 15-year timeframe but did not. She also said the results could not be applied to the "vast majority of people who played youth football" or other non-professional contact sports.

"It's a helpful study in trying to look at the bigger picture, recognizing that those who donate their brain are more likely to have cognitive symptoms, and often are more likely to have had changes," said Dr. Jeremy Tanner, assistant professor of neurology at The Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurological Diseases at the UT San Antonio Health Science Center. "Even taking that selection bias into account, when you look more broadly, it's at a minimum 20 to 25%, which is eye-opening and really shows the need to both advance the research."

Searching for CTE in its "silent phase"

Dr. Jay Alberts, director of the Cleveland Clinic Concussion Center, said the data shows the need to look for early warning signs of CTE.

"We often think about neurological disease, including CTE, as having a silent phase. These things are changing, and we can't detect them," Alberts said. "But I don't think it's silent, per se. I think what we need to do is listen more carefully and use better measurements to understand what those changes are."

Those measurements could include studying a person's "instrumental activities of daily living," or IADLs, Alberts said. That includes skills like driving a car or balancing a checkbook, where a person must use both cognitive function and motor function simultaneously. In patients with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, IADLs start to change between five and seven years before a diagnosis is made. He said CTE may be similar.

"Those types of activities are really insights into brain function, and I would argue those are things that would help us to listen more effectively," he said.

Finding other signs of CTE

Understanding how a person's brain function may change during the early stages of CTE could make it easier to diagnose, Alberts said. That could also lead to interventions that might "slow it or even potentially reverse it."

Alberts and Tanner also highlighted research focused on determining if there are biomarker changes that could be connected to CTE. Ongoing studies, including one that has a study site at UT Health San Antonio, follow current or former players throughout their life to see if there are any abnormal changes to the body or brain over the years. Alberts called for even more long-term research, and Tanner said that such studies can benefit more than just former NFL players.

"This has really been a rapid area of scientific advancement over the last 10 to 20 years, and has led to breakthroughs in the new therapies for Alzheimer's disease, and hopefully (will) for many other neurodegenerative diseases like CTE, Lewy body disease, and others in the years to come," Tanner said.

"Hopefully we can develop tools and biomarkers to detect these brain changes during life, which will enable us to study these diseases during life, and in the best case, learn ways to better prevent or treat these diseases."