Suspect in slayings of newlywed couple at Utah campsite killed himself, sheriff says

Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, authorities on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He used to work at the same McDonald's restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24.

They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains, and Pinkusiewicz was in the area too.

Pinkusiewicz fled Utah and killed himself within weeks of the slayings, Sheriff Steven White said. Police are identifying him publicly now because they recently learned of the confession.

"Adam Pinkusiewicz told another party that he had killed two women in Utah and provided specific details that were only known to investigators," White said.

They don't believe there are any other suspects.

"If nothing else, it will be closure for the family," White said.

White declined to say where he killed himself. Police are investigating whether Pinkusiewicz was the "creepy," intimidating man Schulte told friends they saw near their campsite shortly before their deaths.

Investigators had long considered Pinkusiewicz a person of interest and had tried to find and talk to him. Authorities say the case is still open, and they're still processing new evidence from his recently located car, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, and seeking new information.

The sheriff's office had called in the FBI and the Utah Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.