Cruise ship detained by Coast Guard in Miami cleared to sail

The U.S. Coast Guard has cleared the MSC Poesia cruise ship to depart the Port of Miami after verifying the vessel corrected the safety and environmental deficiencies that led to its detention earlier this month.

Under port state control authority, the Coast Guard has jurisdiction to inspect foreign-flagged vessels entering U.S. ports to ensure compliance with domestic laws and international treaties.

The Coast Guard had "identified deficiencies with systems on board the vessel," Capt. Frank Florio, commander of the Miami sector, said in a statement when the ship was first detained. MSC Cruises, which operates the ship, had described the issue as a "regulatory matter." No further details were provided.

The cruise ship MSC Poesia in the Baltic seaside resort of Warnemünde. Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images

When a vessel is detained for environmental or safety discrepancies, Coast Guard marine inspectors oversee the corrective actions required before the vessel is permitted to safely depart with passengers or crew.

The cruise that the ship was preparing to embark on was canceled after its detention, and the passengers all received full refunds and were being assisted in getting home, MSC Cruises previously said. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News more than 2,000 people were on board the MSC Poesia at the time of its detention.

MSC Cruises said the MSC Poesia has a capacity of more than 3,200 passengers and over 1,000 crew members.