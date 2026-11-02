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Coast Guard detains cruise ship in Miami, officials say

By
Cristian Benavides
Correspondent, CBS Newspath
Cristian Benavides is a CBS News correspondent based in Miami.
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Cristian Benavides

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The MSC Poesia cruise ship is currently detained with passengers on board at the Port of Miami, and its itinerary is on hold while the Coast Guard inspects the ship, Coast Guard officials tell CBS News.

In a statement to CBS News on Monday, the Coast Guard said its teams "are verifying the cruise ship's compliance with international standards and U.S. regulations." The Coast Guard's Miami sector detained the ship for inspection on Sunday.

"The Coast Guard is tasked with verifying safe and secure commerce. It is the Captain of the Port's priority to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, the vessel, and the environment," the Coast Guard said.

Triple call of cruise ships
The cruise ship MSC Poesia in the Baltic seaside resort of Warnemünde. Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News, MSC Cruises wrote: "The departure of MSC Poesia has been delayed while the U.S. Coast Guard conducts an inspection aboard the ship while it is docked in port."

"We are fully cooperating with authorities as they complete their inspection. As this process is ongoing, we are unable to provide further information at this time," the company said. "We are keeping guests informed of updates regarding the ship's anticipated departure and appreciate their continued patience and understanding."

MSC Cruises says the MSC Poesia has a capacity of more than 3,200 passengers and over 1,000 crew members, though it is unclear how many people are currently on board.

This story published first on CBS News at 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2026.

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