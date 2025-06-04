Avoiding some credit card debt traps this June is critical for those looking to pay down their balance. Mark Evans/Getty Images

It's seemingly easier than ever to use your credit card. With ubiquitous opportunities to swipe your cards, save them to online shopping accounts and the rise of more "no cash" shopping establishments, you may find yourself using your credit card more than ever. And while that may make your life easier day to day, it can lead to major debt issues over time. The total credit card debt balance in the United States is now comfortably over $1 trillion. And while that figure is down slightly compared to the final quarter of 2024, it's still up 6% from the same period in 2024, underlining the increased usage of credit cards in today's unique economic climate.

If you're one of the Americans suffering under the average credit card debt balance of around $8,000 or simply want to work toward regaining your financial security, this June could be a smart time to take action. But while knowing what to do is important, it's arguably equally as critical to know what not to do, especially right now. To that end, below we've gathered three important credit card debt mistakes to avoid making this June.

Credit card debt mistakes to avoid this June

By avoiding these three credit card debt mistakes this month, borrowers can start the delayed work of paying down their debt and improving their overall financial situation:

Continuing to use the card as normal

This may seem like an obvious mistake to make. And it is. But that doesn't mean it shouldn't still be addressed. Using your credit card, as you already have been, won't help reduce your debt load. And in today's economic climate, it could make it grow much more rapidly than if you had continued to swipe your card in the past.

With the average credit card interest rate around 21% now (just slightly down from a record 23%) and the issue of compounding interest growing your debt daily, it's never been more expensive to use your credit card than it has been in recent months. So do all you can to trim your spending to the necessities and, wherever possible, use your debit card or cash instead. It may not make a major difference in what you owe, but it will at least curtail your balance, which is an important first step to take toward permanent debt relief this June.

Waiting for the Fed to cut rates

The chances of a rate cut when the Federal Reserve meets again in June are very low (less than 5% according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool as of early June). So, waiting for the Fed to cut rates to then result in lower credit card interest rates, isn't likely a smart move now, but it will inevitably delay the work you'll need to do later this year to reduce your credit card debt. Remember, credit card interest rates are impacted by more than just Fed policy, so cuts there will have a muted influence on what you owe.

And even if cuts were to be issued, they'd likely come in gradual amounts, potentially just 25 basis points. That trickle-down effect on your credit card interest rates, then, will be minimal (if felt at all). While it may be tempting to wait until the Fed meeting to make a move, borrowers stuck with high-rate credit card debt may be better served by being proactive instead.

Disregarding debt relief opportunities

Did you know that you could have 30% to 50% of your credit card debt forgiven? That could be possible with the right credit card debt forgiveness plan. You also may be able to reduce your current rates by consolidating your debt with a debt consolidation loan or, for homeowners, a home equity loan. Balance transfer credit cards could also help you pay down your debt as could debt management programs and credit counseling offered by debt relief companies.

You have multiple options worth exploring, ranging from moderate ones to more powerful ones like bankruptcy. So don't disregard these debt relief opportunities, especially when they're so prolific right now. Instead, use June as the time to explore your options and, most importantly, start the delayed work of paying down your credit card debt permanently.

The bottom line

While understanding (and circumventing) these credit card debt mistakes this June is critical, the above list is not exhaustive and there may be some simple-to-fix mistakes that you're already making. So consider speaking with a debt relief company or financial advisor who can help you figure out what these mistakes are and, importantly, determine which strategies will be applicable to your unique situation. By being proactive and strategic you can use this June as the starting point toward becoming debt-free.