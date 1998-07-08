

Bios

CRAIG ALLEN color>

Meteorologist

CBS Morning Newscolor>

Craig Allen is the meteorologist for the CBS Morning News.

Allen was formerly meteorologist for CBS News' This Morning, making his debut on the program on August 12, 1996.

He has served as meteorologist for Channel 2 News This Morning since 1990, and for Newsradio88 since 1980.

Allen is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has won three local Emmy awards for his weather coverage.

Craig was born on January 25, 1957, in Brooklyn, New York. He was graduated from Stony Brook (New York) University in 1979 with a degree in meteorology.



