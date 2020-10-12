Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot will undergo surgery Sunday night after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during a game against the New York Giants, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Prescott suffered the injury while being tackled on a quarterback run in the third quarter.

Prescott's ankle got caught awkwardly between the turf and Giants safety Logan Ryan. After being brought down, Prescott immediately grabbed at his right ankle and pointed to it, signaling he was hurt. The game came to a screeching halt as the two-time Pro Bowler was tended to by medical personnel.

After a lengthy delay, Prescott was carted off the with tears in his eyes while wearing a boot. The limited number of fans allowed to attend the game in person at AT&T Stadium gave Prescott a rousing ovation as he was driven off the field.

Since coming into the league in 2016, Prescott has never missed a start. That streak will almost certainly come to an end next week. Prescott is currently in a contract year and playing under the franchise tag.

Following Prescott's injury, backup quarterback Andy Dalton came into the game. The Cowboys went on to win 37-34 on a last second field goal. With the win, the Cowboys currently sit atop the NFC East standings at 2-3. The Giants remain in last place with an 0-5 record.