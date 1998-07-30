Cowboys' McIver Injured In Camp

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Everett McIver was cut in an accident at the team's training camp dormitory, forcing the starting guard to miss Friday night's exhibition opener against Seattle.

Coach Chan Gailey was tight-lipped about the Wednesday night incident, which he said stemmed from horseplay. He refused to detail the incident or even say where McIver was cut. The guard is expected to return next week.

"It wasn't his fault," Gailey said. "He got caught in the middle of it, and it's a shame for him because he's been having a good camp."

"I'm disappointed for him and for our whole offensive line that we don't get to play that group together tomorrow night. ... Horseplay turned into something that could have been a serious accident."

For Gailey, it was the first incident of the type that defined the regime of former coach Barry Switzer. And he didn't look pleased as he addressed reporters Thursday afternoon.

"I'm not going to go into details about it, but it's something I'm upset about and we'll handle it," the coach said.

Dallas signed the 6-foot-5, 318-pound McIver to a five-year, $9.5 million free agent contract during the offseason. The five-year veteran played last season at Miami.

