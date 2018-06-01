Cow rescued from pool at Maryland home

EDGEWATER, Md. -- Firefighters got an unusual call Tuesday night -- there was a cow in a pool. CBS Baltimore reports firefighters from the Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department were called to a Davidsonville home shortly after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they were told a cow had fallen into the swimming pool.

It took an-hour-and-a-half to get the cow out of the pool, with the help of cinderblock steps and many hands.

But when the cow got out, she couldn't get up on her own.

Firefighters made a harness and took the cow to a nearby pasture, where she was finally able to stand on her own.

#UnusualIncident At 21:02hrs on 5/29/2018 Medic Engine 2 was alerted to the 2-28box in the 3800 block of Birdsville Rd... Posted by Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018

The firefighters and they returned to service three hours later.