Target offers $5 coupons to those who get vaccinated in its stores

Adults who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at CVS pharmacies inside Target stores nationwide will also get a $5 coupon, starting this week, the discount retailer announced on Tuesday.

Target offers immunization shots at nearly all of the 600-plus CVS pharmacies inside its stores. The extra incentive for the general public and its employees comes as part of its support of public vaccination efforts, the company stated.

The Minneapolis-based retailer in March said it was partnering with CVS Pharmacy to help vaccinate Americans during a pandemic that has claimed more than 578,000 U.S. lives.

Convincing hesitant Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus had the governor of West Virginia last week taking the atypical step of offering $100 savings bonds to residents 35 and younger to roll up their sleeves.

In recent weeks and months, Americans have been offered an array of incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with donuts and weed among the freebies retailers big and small have been dangling to consumers.

President Joe Biden this week set a new goal of having 160 million U.S. adults fully vaccinated and 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, ramping up efforts to reach rural areas and communities where the rate of immunizations has lagged.

Getting skeptical Americans to get inoculated is challenging, Mr. Biden acknowledged.

"I think, at the end of the day, most people will be convinced by the fact that their failure to get the vaccine may cause other people to get sick, and maybe die," the president said.

As of Tuesday, almost 104 million adults, or nearly 41% of the adult population, were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.