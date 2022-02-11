FDA delays meeting on COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 to review more data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting about a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 5 that was originally scheduled to take place next week, raising questions about when they'll be able to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. The FDA said it wants to see more data from Pfizer before proceeding.

Kids younger than 5 are the only age group in the U.S. that cannot yet get the vaccine.

The FDA said it is postponing a meeting by an expert panel — scheduled for February 15 — to give the agency time to consider additional data, "allowing for a transparent public discussion as part of our usual scientific and regulatory processes for COVID-19 vaccines."

Given the recent rise in child hospitalizations amid the Omicron surge, the panel had been expected to decide if kids under 5 should start getting Pfizer's vaccine in two doses, before data on a third possible dose was available. But now, the FDA said it believes "additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered."

"We will provide an update on timing for the advisory committee meeting once we receive additional data on a third dose in this age group from the company's ongoing clinical trial and have an opportunity to complete an updated evaluation," the FDA said in a statement.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to have data on three vaccine doses in early April.