Biden coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says administration is doing all it can to increase vaccinations

President Biden's new Coronavirus Response Coordinator says the government is doing all it can to increase the supply of vaccines, their distribution, and the locations where Americans can receive them. Speaking in his first television interview since joining the administration, Jeff Zients recognizes the frustration of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated, but says the government is moving as fast as it can.

"People are scared," 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker says to Zients in the interview. "This is life or death for many people. And I think many Americans think that things aren't moving fast enough."

"Well I think that's a fair feeling this is life and death," Zients says. "We need to make sure that every day we're getting more and more people vaccinated. We're increasing the supply, we're increasing the number of vaccinations, we're increasing the places where people can go. So I understand the frustration. And we're doing all we can to move as fast as we can."

Whitaker interviews Zients as part of his investigation into why more Americans have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and what it's going to take to get more shots in arms.

"Once you step into the office this becomes yours," Whitaker says to Zients during the interview.

"This is absolutely ours," Zients says. "And President Biden, within the first couple of weeks, secured enough vaccines that by July 31st there's enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans."

