Nurse who works in COVID-19 unit wins $1 million jackpot

A North Carolina nurse who works in a COVID-19 unit won a life-changing prize: a $1 million jackpot. The North Carolina Education Lottery said this week that Terry Watkins of Durham was chosen from over 513,000 entries in the final $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing last week.

When Watkins received the call notifying her that she had won, she assumed it was a foul trick. Watkins can be heard on the phone call with a NC Education Lottery representative, saying she doesn't "believe" her.

"I thought that it was a scam," Watkins said on the NC Education Lottery's website. "I was a little upset actually! I thought that it was not real, couldn't be real. It's still something that I really don't believe, I'm still in some shock here."

For Watkins, the prize comes amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic – a battle she has become familiar with over the last year.

"I'm a nurse and I work in the COVID unit at a long-term care facility," Watkins said. "Just seeing some of the things that I've had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I'm very blessed."

Watkins had the option of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the latter and after required state and federal taxes, she took home $424,500, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Watkins still doesn't know what she will do with the money, but she's taking her time.

"I'm just gonna take it slow and easy and figure out what I'm gonna do," said Watkins. "I would love a new home, but I've just got to take time and put it in the right place.