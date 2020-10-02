Trump joins list of world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president announced in a tweet overnight. They are among more than 34 million people worldwide who have tested positive for COVID-19, and join a group of world leaders who have had the virus.

The president's diagnosis sparked a flurry of well-wishes from other officials – some of whom have battled coronavirus themselves.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady," tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who became the first world leader confirmed to have the illness back in March. "Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

When Johnson was initially diagnosed he said he was feeling okay. But within days, doctors said – against Johnson's wishes – that he should go to the hospital, CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports. The prime minister was rushed to the hospital and spent time in the ICU.

"For a time, he said himself, he wasn't sure whether he was going to have to go on a ventilator," D'Agata said Friday on CBSN. "He told President Trump it was touch and go for a time."

"So, wasn't until much later that we had realized, and the British public had realized, how serious this was," D'Agata continued.

Johnson was discharged from the hospital in April and said he owed his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19.

Other world leaders who have tested positive for the virus include President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández and Prince Albert II of Monaco. Several top officials in Iran including senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar, as well as India's Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, have also tested positive.

In July, after months of downplaying the virus' severity, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Brazil is currently the third most infected country, with 4.8 million reported coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

When Bolsonaro publicly confirmed his diagnosis, he promoted the drug hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonario said he had taken the malaria drug which is unproven as an effective COVID-19 treatment.

Mr. Trump also said back in May that he took hydroxychlorquine, and zinc, to try to prevent a COVID-19 infection. He was taking it after the Food and Drug Administration warned against widespread use, after a study suggested the drug had no benefit for coronavirus patients, and was even associated with more deaths.

On Friday, President Trump was experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms, a White House adviser said. The first lady said she had "mild" symptoms and was feeling good overall.