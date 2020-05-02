Brazil's President Bolsonaro continues to downplay coronavirus threat Brazil has surpassed China's official coronavirus death toll, although President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the threat. Local official there have been left to implement lockdowns themselves, which can be difficult in poor, crowded neighborhoods. Ecuador has also suffered during the outbreak, with bodies in its largest city, Guayaquil, going uncollected for days. Manuel Bojorquez reports on how South America is handling the pandemic amid fears that cases there could lead to a resurgence in the U.S.