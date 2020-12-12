U.S. government expects first COVID-19 vaccine shipments will arrive Monday

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense are holding a public briefing with Operation Warp Speed on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Saturday. General Gus Perna, the Operation Warp Speed chief operating officer, said at the briefing he expects the first vaccine shipments will arrive at 145 sites in states on Monday.

Frontline medical workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine.

"We are not done until every American has access to the vaccine," Perna told reporters. "I have 100% confidence that we will get vaccines to the American people and it will be safe and it will be secure when it arrives."

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use, the go-ahead to start delivering nearly three million doses of the vaccine across the country.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the vaccines will ship via UPS and FedEx. UPS says the process has already begun, and it has already shipped vaccine kits with supplies including syringes, masks and a diluting agent for the Pfizer vaccine, which will be used to administer the drug.

U.S. Marshals will protect the vaccine as it travels in Pfizer's specially built deep-freeze "suitcases" to nearly 600 sites nationwide.

Deputies will be stationed at several points in the distribution process to protect storage stockpiles, manufacturers, transports, and receiving facilities. The agency is responsible for disseminating medical materials and pharmaceuticals to the American people in a time of crisis, according to the Strategic National Stockpile Security Operations Program.