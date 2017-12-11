Couple charged with killing Hawaii house cleaner, tying up daughter, 8

HONOLULU — A man and a woman charged with second-degree murder and other offenses after a gruesome murder inside a Hawaii home made their first appearance in court Monday, reports CBS affiliate KGMB. Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, have been charged in the death of Telma Boinville, who authorities say was beaten with a baseball bat.

The Honolulu Star Advertiser the suspects were in a romantic relationship with each other at the time of the attack.

Boinville, 52, was found dead Thursday in a in the home on Oahu's North Shore, where she reportedly was a house cleaner for the vacation property. Police found her 8-year-old daughter upstairs, tied up with duct tape over her mouth, but otherwise uninjured, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

Police said investigators found Boinville's car in a parking lot in the Honolulu suburb of Mililani and arrested Brown and Dandurand nearby Thursday night. Both also face burglary and kidnapping charges, the paper reports.

Boinville was a part-time teacher at Sunset Beach Elementary School, where she worked with English-language learners, Hawaii Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz said.

In court, neither of the suspects said anything. Both wore police-issued attire and had no shoes on. Brown appeared to have his hair dyed green.

Brown's bail is set at $1 million and Dandurand's bail is set at $500,000.