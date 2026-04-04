Sauté pans sold at Costco recalled after metal caps on handle heat and "forcefully eject"

A pair of popular sauté pans sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart.com, and other stores were recalled after customers reported the metal cap on the handle had ejected after being heated.

At least 98 incidents were reported to E Mishan, the company that makes the Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless Sauté Pans. One consumer also reported sustaining bruising and burn injuries.

Approximately 740,000 units may be affected by the recall, the company said.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled sauté pans immediately and contact E Mishan for a full refund," the company said in a notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission website.

Recalled Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Stainless 10" & 11.5" Sauté Pans E Mishan

The pans were sold in a 2-Piece Set, with one pan measuring 10 inches and the other 11.5 inches. The UPC number is 0-80313-08131-6.

In addition to Costco, the pans were sold online at Costco.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.