Costa Rica captures top fugitive "Diablo," wanted by U.S. for alleged drug trafficking, authorities say

Costa Rica has captured its most-wanted fugitive, known as "Diablo," who was wanted by the United States for alleged drug trafficking, authorities said.

Alejandro Arias-Monge, 41, was caught Friday during an hourlong struggle that injured six Costa Rican federal agents, Costa Rican officials said. Two others were arrested and weapons, including high-powered firearms, were seized at the scene.

Alejandro Arias-Monge, 41, was captured in Costa Rica. U.S. Department of State

One of the federal agents remains in serious condition, officials said.

"This operation is an example of the intense work carried out by the Judicial Power to eradicate crime in the country," Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Organization said in a social media post.

The U.S. State Department placed a $500,000 bounty on Arias-Monge last year, identifying the alleged drug trafficker as the leader of a violent transnational criminal organization responsible for smuggling drugs into the United States.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, his organization, which operated across all seven provinces of Costa Rica, smuggled narcotics from Colombia through Honduras and Guatemala to Mexico, with the United States as the final destination.

He has several Costa Rican warrants out for his arrest.

Arias-Monge and members of his syndicate allegedly used social media to post violent photos and videos of murders to threaten the local population, according to the DEA.

Local media reported that Arias-Monge had been a fugitive since 2016 and is believed to be responsible for up to 100 deaths.