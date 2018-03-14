By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP March 14, 2018, 12:42 PM

Corrections officer seen on video striking shackled, hooded inmate

Surveillance video caught a San Joaquin County Jail corrections officers punching a shackled, hooded man in August 2017

STOCKTON, Calif.  - A California correctional officer faces charges after allegedly hitting a handcuffed and hooded inmate in an assault that was recorded on surveillance video. Prosecutors on Tuesday released footage that shows a man with his hands cuffed behind his back sitting on a floor wearing a hood to prevent him from spitting.

 Officials say the man had become combative after being detained for public intoxication. The clip shows an officer enter and strike the man on the side of the head while two officers watched, causing the man to fall over. 

Raw Footage: San Joaquin County Correctional Officer Strikes Intoxicated, Handcuffed Arrestee by SJCDA Media on YouTube

The two witnesses then reported the incident to their superiors, according to CBS Sacramento.

The recorded assault occurred last August, after the man had reportedly been found passed out from intoxication outside a local business and taken to the San Joaquin County Jail.

The district attorney's office says Officer Matthew Mettler has been charged with a misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer. It wasn't known if he has an attorney. He's due in court March 26.

