Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus Task Force members are holding a briefing at the White House Friday to discuss the U.S. government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are meeting to discuss provisions in a bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that would provide rebates of up to $1,200 for most Americans. Several Republican committee chairs are set to meet with their Democratic counterparts today, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will be visiting the Capitol to discuss the legislation.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Friday, March 20, 2020

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

While McConnell has said he wants to move at "warp speed" to negotiate and pass the bill, he is facing some opposition from members of his own party, as well as Democrats. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, voiced opposition to the idea of direct cash payments to Americans on Thursday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also raised concerns in a joint statement yesterday that the proposal "is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers."