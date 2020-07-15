For fourth time in 8 days, U.S. breaks record for new coronavirus cases

The United States reported 67,400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a new record for cases reported in the country in a single day, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. That marks the fourth time in eight days the U.S. has broken its record for new, confirmed cases.

According to Johns Hopkins, 7,400 more new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Tuesday this week compared to Tuesday last week, when the U.S. hit what was then an all-time high of 60,000 new cases:

July 7: 60,000 new confirmed cases

July 8: 58,600 new confirmed cases

July 9: 63,200 new confirmed cases

July 10: 66,600 new confirmed cases

July 11: 61,400 new confirmed cases

July 12: 59,000 new confirmed cases

July 13: 59,200 new confirmed cases

July 14: 67,400 new confirmed cases

The new cases reported Tuesday are more than triple the number reported in the country a month ago: 19,800 on June 14, according to Johns Hopkins University.

States across the southern U.S. are now facing a surge. Florida, a new epicenter of the pandemic, reported 15,299 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period over the weekend – the most new cases reported in a state in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 11,571 reported cases in New York on April 14, when that state was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

Officials in Florida are now setting up testing sites, delivering critical supplies and allocating personnel across the state.

As "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports, the state agency leading the effort – the Florida Division of Emergency Management – also helps in hurricanes and other natural disasters.

"Working hurricanes are sprints. This thing's a marathon," said Jared Moskowitz, director of the agency. He said this is the largest operation in state history and it has been complicated by misinformation and politics.

"When a Category 5 hits, nobody argues whether it was a Category 5. No one says, 'No, it was a Category 2,'" he said. "And in this disaster, we're arguing over everything."

In Miami-Dade County, more than 30% of all coronavirus tests came back positive on Tuesday. And with hospitalizations surging, Miami's mayor said more rollbacks may be necessary.

"There is a significant amount of pressure right now for us to shut down at some level," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Out West, it's a similar story in Los Angeles County. New cases and hospitalizations hit record highs on Tuesday.

"Red is when it's-- everything shuts down again. Everything. To our strictest level. And so, I do want to warn people that we're close to that," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti before the new numbers were announced.

The outbreak is also accelerating in South Carolina.

"We see a dramatic increase in the number of cases, and hospitals are facing severe staffing shortages," said Senator Lindsey Graham after he was briefed by hospital administrators.

At least three states – Alabama, Utah and Florida – just reported a record one-day number of coronavirus-related deaths.

CDC Director Robert Redfield warns the worst may still be ahead, when the coronavirus pandemic coincides with flu season.

"I do think the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health," he said.