U.K. submarine commander reportedly put on leave for throwing party for crew during lockdown

A British Royal Navy submarine commander has been put on leave after ignoring social distancing rules and throwing a party for his crew on their arrival back home, BBC News reported Friday. Footage on social media showed two DJs playing dance music to the crew of the HMS Trenchant.

The crewmembers were sitting at tables eating a barbecue after the vessel docked for repairs at its base near Plymouth, southwest England, following three months at sea. The video shows sailors dancing and laughing, and a source told BBC News some were drinking alcohol.

The gathering went against government social distancing rules introduced to try to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has left more than 18,000 people dead in Britain alone.

"An investigation is under way. It would be inappropriate to comment further," said a Royal Navy spokesman.

The BBC reported that the captain of the nuclear-powered submarine had been sent home on leave following the party, which he had been advised was against the rules.

The United Kingdom has recorded about 869,000 coronavirus cases and 49,963 COVID-19-related deaths as of Friday.