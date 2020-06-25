3 youth facility staffers charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of black teen

Three staff members at a youth facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, have been charged in the death of 16-year-old who died on May 1, just days after being restrained, the county's top prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting said the three Lakeside Academy staff members — Michael Mosley, Zachary Solis, Heather McLogan — were charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the death of Cornelius Frederick.

According to the charging documents, Mosley and Solis are accused of restraining Frederick in a "grossly negligent manner." McLogan, who was a nurse at the facility, is accused of failing to seek timely medical care for the teen.

"It's been two months," Getting said. "We needed to make sure that we assess the case and responsibility and took action as soon as possible against those we felt were most responsible. We'll continue to look at others in the future."

Cornelius Frederick WMMT/Handout

An investigation by Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services found that staffers used a restraint that was "significantly disproportionate" after Fredericks threw a sandwich in the facility's cafeteria on April 29. Multiple staff members attempted to restrain the teen, with one sitting on Fredericks' chest for about 12 minutes, the report found.

Witnesses said Fredericks expressed that he "couldn't breathe during the restraint." After releasing the restraint, the report found that another 12 minutes went by before staffers sought medical attention or attempted CPR.

Fredericks died two days later. The county medical examiner on Wednesday ruled the death as a homicide and said the teen died as a result of "restraint asphyxia," according to Geoffrey Fieger, an attorney for Fredericks' family.

Michigan had contracted Lakeside Academy to help children and teens who had suffered from abuse, neglect or were in the juvenile justice system. The academy's contracts to care for those children have been terminated, CBS affiliate WWMT reported. The 125 children who resided at the academy have been placed in other homes.

Li Cohen contributed to this report.