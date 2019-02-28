Graphic images shown in trial of officer who shot and killed musician waiting for tow truck

The family of a musician shot and killed by a Florida police officer as he waited for a tow truck on a highway off-ramp were emotional in court Wednesday as prosecutors showed graphic video and photos depicting the slain man's body, reports CBS affiliate WPEC. Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja, 41, is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder in the Oct. 18, 2015 shooting of Corey Jones. The case is reportedly the first time in 26 years a Florida officer has stood trial for an on-duty killing.

Jones, 31, was returning home from a performance in Jupiter when his car broke down on an I-95 off-ramp in Palm Beach Gardens, and Raja, who was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked vehicle as he worked an undercover burglary detail, approached him. Prosecutors say Raja never identified himself as a police officer when he drove the wrong way up the off-ramp, causing Jones to fear he was a burglar and pull his legally-owned gun.

In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors called Raja an "angel of death" who escalated the confrontation and kept firing after he saw Jones toss away his gun. But the defense argues Jones pointed the weapon twice at Raja, once when Raja first approached him and again when Jones started running down an embankment, and the officer feared for his life.

In opening statements Tuesday, defense attorney Scott Richardson called the shooting a "terribly sad and tragic case."

"It's an example of a perfect storm that turned deadly when Corey Jones pointed a loaded handgun at Nouman Raja," Richardson said.

On Wednesday, sweveral of Jones' family members left court and others cried as prosecutors played video taken by an investigator documenting the crime scene that showed Jones' body lying in the grass, WPEC reports. Several family members again left the courtroom later Wednesday afternoon before prosecutors showed graphic photos of the injuries sustained by Jones, including a bullet wound to his chest and a fragment of bone protruding from his arm. Raja appeared to hang his head as the photos were displayed on a screen.

Raja cried as he watched a video of his own account of the shooting to another officer the day of the incident. Raja said in the video he approached Jones, identified himself as an officer, and said, "Hey man. Police, can I help you?"

Raja was heard saying on the video Jones immediately jumped out of his car and pointed a gun at him.

"I didn't want to die," Raja was heard saying.

Jones was on the phone with a roadside assistance dispatcher and audio of the killing was captured on the phone recording, which a prosecutor played in court during opening statements Tuesday. Raja is never heard identifying himself as an officer on the audio.

Corey Jones, the Florida musician shot and killed by a plainclothes cop in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida October 18, 2015. Courtesy Jones family

"You're going to hear a man get killed. With your own ears, you're going to hear the last words that he spoke, the pleas that he made to that defendant right there to stop," prosecutor Brian Fernandes told jurors, pointing to Raja, before he played the recording.

According to the Associated Press, Jones is heard first on the call, saying, "Huh?" just before Raja yells, "You good?" Jones says he is. Raja replies twice, "Really?" and Jones says, "Yeah."

Raja then shouts at Jones to raise his hands, using an expletive. Jones replies "Hold on!" and Raja again tells him to raise his hands. Raja then fires three shots, and ten seconds later, fires three more shots.

Among the witnesses to testify Wednesday were the roadside dispatcher who took Jones' call for help and Jones' brother, Clinton Jones, a former NFL player. Clinton Jones said he spoke to his brother shortly before he was fatally shot, and that he was calm. He said his brother wanted to wait with his vehicle for the tow truck because he was hauling his expensive drum set. Clinton Jones said his brother had bought the gun shortly before he performed in Jupiter that night for protection.

Testimony for the day concluded just before 5 p.m. and was expected to resume Thursday.