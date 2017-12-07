Cops: Students at unrecognized fraternity tortured rat as part of hazing

BROCKPORT, N.Y. - Police say students who were part of an unrecognized fraternity at a New York college tortured a rat as part of illegal hazing that occurred inside the group's house. Police say nine men, including six students at the College at Brockport, have been charged with misdemeanors that include hazing, assault and criminal nuisance.

Two have been charged with animal cruelty. All but one of the men are scheduled to appear in Brockport Village Court on Friday.

At a news conference Thursday, police said two former pledges came forward, leading to the charges.

Officers executed a search warrant last week at the filthy house bordering the campus, located 15 miles west of Rochester. Authorities say it's occupied by an unrecognized fraternity known as the Delts.