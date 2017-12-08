Cops: Missing New Jersey mom Shanaya Coley was likely abducted

PATERSON, N.J. — Family and police are searching for a 24-year-old single mom who disappeared from a parking lot on Tuesday night, reports CBS New York. Paterson police told the station that it appears likely Shanaya Coley was abducted.

The station reports that a neighbor called 911 to report witnessing a violent altercation.

CBS New York

Officers arrived to find blood and Coley's glasses on the ground. They said they believe the suspect used Coley's car -- a dark, 2013 Nissan Altima that had been parked in front of her apartment building -- as a getaway vehicle.

It's unknown if she was targeted by someone she knew, or if the apparent violence was random.

"I haven't slept, I've just been driving around hoping to see something, anything, hopefully her car," Coley's sister Vernadette Fields said.

"If you wanted the car you could have left her where she was," Fields said. "Let her go if you have her. There's no reason, there's no reason for all this, all this heartache."

Family told CBS New York that Coley dotes on her 3-year-old son, Amir, whose birthday is at the end of the month. They also described her as a caring, hardworking staffer at an assisted living facility who had no enemies.