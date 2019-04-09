"Consent condom" requires four hands to open, making powerful statement about consent

With consent at the forefront of modern conversations about sex, one company is highlighting its importance in a unique way. Argentinian company Tulipán has created a "consent condom" that requires four hands to be opened, intending to raise awareness about consent in the bedroom.

"If they don't say yes, it means no," the tagline on a video demonstration says. "Consent is the most important thing in sex."

¿Por qué esta cajita solo se puede abrir de a dos? Porque así funciona el consentimiento en las relaciones. Todo tiene que ser de a dos. 🤚🤚#PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/QEUE5aNAWE — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) March 27, 2019

Ad agency BBDO Argentina created the "Consent Pack" for Tulipán. The box can only be opened if four hands simultaneously press buttons on each side of the box, unlocking the condom inside.

The limited edition condom packages were placed at bars and events around Buenos Aires. The company is also sharing information about the product on social media with the hashtag #PlacerConsentido, or "permitted pleasure." They will be available to purchase later this year.

En el sexo vale todo solo si se respeta una regla: el consentimiento de ambos para hacerlo. #PlacerConsentido 🌷 pic.twitter.com/RuIjvbL1yg — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) March 27, 2019

"Tulipán has always spoken of safe pleasure, but for this campaign, we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship — pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent," Joaquin Campins of BBDO said in a statement.

The condom is not meant to be a solution to sexual assault, but rather to spread the important message of consent in all circumstances. According to AHF, a global nonprofit organization that provides HIV/AIDS medical care, just 14.5 percent of Argentinian men regularly used a condom, 65 percent said they occasionally use them, and 20.5 percent said they'd never used a condom before. The Next Web reports that the "Consent Pack" is a direct response to these statistics, hoping to encourage not only consent, but condom use overall.