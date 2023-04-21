1 killed, several hurt on Connecticut bridge after fuel tanker catches fire

A truck driver was killed and several injured after a fuel tanker rolled over and caught fire on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Connecticut, on Friday, officials said in a news conference on Friday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the wreck "was a tragic incident" that happened at 11:15 a.m. when the tire of a passenger car blew out and hit the fuel tanker, "spilling about 2,200 gallons of fuel," and setting off a fire with thick billowing smoke seen for miles.

"My heart goes out to the family of the truck driver," Lamont said.

The Department of Transportation is conducting a structural analysis of the Southbound Bridge, Lamont said. The environmental team is trying to contain the fuel oil that spilled out onto the river, he said, with most of the spillover contained.

#UPDATE All Northbound lanes have been reopened. The southbound lanes still remain closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/a6XanhOAOp — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

An off-duty officer was on site and helped the people in the car who were injured, Connecticut State Police said, adding that buildings below the bridge were on fire.

The bridge was first shut down, but northbound traffic has resumed, the Connecticut State Police said on Twitter. The southbound lanes are still closed.

The investigation into the accident is in its "infancy stages," state police said, and is still "active, fluid and ongoing."

The Gold Star Bridge crosses the Thames River and connects Groton to New London, and carries 60,000 vehicles each day between the cities, DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. Connecticut's largest bridge was last restored and repaired in 2018, he said.