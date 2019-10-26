Connecticut police: "Big dogs" find 420 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul truck

Two Los Angeles men face drug charges in Connecticut after troopers pulled over a rental truck filled with marijuana. Police say the U-Haul truck was stopped on Interstate 95 in Darien on Friday afternoon for a traffic violation. When troopers noticed that "when something didn't smell right, the big dogs were called in" to uncover the stash of drugs.

Drug-sniffing dogs were called in to help and found 420 pounds of marijuana in the truck's cargo bed. State Police posted a photo on Twitter of the dogs involved in the search, with the drugs stacked behind them.

Troopers from Troop G stopped a truck on I-95 in Darien. When something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in. Narcotic detection K9’s alerted on the truck & it was searched finding 420lbs of marijuana. Both operator & passenger were arrested. Great job to the Troopers. pic.twitter.com/1Zr82IDEXF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 25, 2019

The men, 27-year-old Kevin Conrado and 23-year-old Vahe Manjikian are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of more than a kilo of marijuana with intent to sell.

They were being held Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bonds.