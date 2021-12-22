Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Police warn of nationwide surge in carjackings
Police warn of nationwide surge in carjacking... 02:28

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia, but was physically unharmed, according to her spokesperson.

The carjacking took place in FDR Park in Philadelphia around 2:45 p.m., after Scanlon had a meeting there. Scanlon's 5th congressional district covers part of Philadelphia. 

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon
Representative Mary Gay Scanlon Getty Images

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," Scanlon's communications director, Lauren Cox, said in a statement. 

CBS Philly reports the FBI and Philadelphia police were searching for the carjackers.

Scanlon, a Democrat, is the vice chair of the House Administration Committee and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Rules. She is 62 years old and has been in office since January 2019. 

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted that he was "appalled to learn of this violent crime that was perpetrated against my friend and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time."

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on December 22, 2021 / 6:02 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.