Bipartisan group of lawmakers to visit Denmark as Trump threatens to take over Greenland

Washington — A bipartisan congressional delegation will visit Denmark later this week for meetings as President Trump threatens to take over Greenland.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is leading the trip to Copenhagen, which includes several other members of Congress, including Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The group is expected to meet on Friday and Saturday with government officials and business leaders from Denmark and Greenland, which is an autonomous Danish territory.

The trip comes as Mr. Trump has increasingly expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, and he has not ruled out military action. His remarks about potential military involvement have prompted bipartisan criticism from lawmakers who have said they do not support acquiring Greenland using military force, and backlash from Denmark.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen," Mr. Trump said Sunday.

Mr. Trump said he open to making a deal because "it's easier," but added that "one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."

Lawmakers said this week's trip is meant to show unity with Denmark, a NATO ally.

"At a time of increasing international instability, we need to draw closer to our allies, not drive them away, and this delegation will send a clear message that Congress is committed to NATO and our network of alliances," Coons said in a statement.

"I believe it is critical that Congress stands united in supporting our allies and respecting the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland," Tillis said in a statement.

Trump administration officials are set to meet with Danish officials about Greenland on Wednesday, diplomatic sources told CBS News.