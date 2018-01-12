Congress reacts to Trump's "sh*thole countries" comment

After President Trump reportedly asked lawmakers Thursday, "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?" and then went on to say, "We should bring in more people from places like Norway," members of Congress, Republican and Democrat alike, mostly distanced themselves from the president.

Here's what some of them had to say:

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida

It wasn't just the president whose comments were questionable, as far as Curbelo was concerned:

So @NancyPelosi disqualifies leaders building an #immigration compromise because they happen to be white and male while @potus allegedly makes reference to people from “shithole” countries. What the hell is wrong with the people leading this country? https://t.co/g6vFmgdi0B pic.twitter.com/7vUPiV3shm — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 11, 2018

When the White House did not deny the president had made the comments, Curbelo demanded an apology from the president.

If the White House will not deny the reports regarding the degradation of other nations and their peoples, it is necessary for the President to apologize immediately. That’s the least he can do. — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 12, 2018

Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin

In an interview with Fox News in New York, Duffy declined to defend the President and called his remarks "offensive." He's known to be a Trump ally and a critic of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Duffy told Fox, "I can't put myself in the president's head. It's an unfortunate comment....I can't defend it. I don't think anybody can. I don't know where he wanted to go with it. ...I don't have good insight. It's a really hard spot to sit tonight to try to defend or analyze what [point] he is trying to make. Because it's offensive, I don't like it.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois

"We now know that we have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the neo-Nazi," Gutierrez said of the president on MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes."

Congressional Hispanic Caucus

The group called Mr Trump's statement "shameful, abhorrent, unpresidental."

Congressional Black Caucus

The CBC opined that the sh*thole comments "are further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma

"If these comments are accurate, they are disappointing. I would not talk about nations like this because the people of those countries are made in the image of God and have worth and human dignity. The United States should lead the world in respect for all people."

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah

She called Mr. Trump's comments "unkind, divisive, elitist" and said they "fly in the face of our nation's values." Love called on the president to "apologize both to the American people and the nations he so wantonly maligned."

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

She said it was a "sad comment from Trump."

CBS News' Alan He and John Nolen contributed to this story