Watch CBS News
World

At least 20 killed as landslide hits Congo villagers cleaning clothes in mountain stream

/ CBS/AFP

Goma — A landslide killed at least 20 people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, residents and local officials in the region said. The disaster occurred late Sunday morning in the village of Bulwa, in North Kivu's Masisi territory, according to Chadrack Mbukanirwa Ndibanja, one of the village leaders.

"Following this tragic incident, 20 people... lost their lives and others are missing for which search efforts are ongoing," a spokesperson for the North Kivu governor said in a statement on Monday.

Alphonse Mushesha Mihingano, a local administrator, said around 25 mothers, with their children, had been doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when ground gave way above, burying some of them.

Bulwa resident Musafiri Balume gave a similar account, saying he had lost a sister in the landslide, which occurred during heavy rains.

DRCONGO-FLOOD
A man reaches out over Ngaliema district towards a hillside that collapsed in a landslide, in this January 5, 2018 file photo take on the outskirts of in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. JOHN WESSELS/AFP/Getty

 Every year during the rainy season, roads, houses, schools, shops, and other buildings — along with people — are swept away or buried by landslides in the country, which has been plagued by anarchic urbanization and a lack of infrastructure maintenance.  

First published on April 3, 2023 / 9:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.