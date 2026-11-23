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Not every travel emergency is covered by a typical travel insurance policy, so read the fine print before you buy a plan. Milky Way/Getty Images

Travel insurance is supposed to protect the plans you make while on the road or in the air, but as many travelers find out too late, it's not a catch-all for every emergency or mishap.

The last thing travelers want after potentially spending thousands of dollars on various travel expenses – from flights and hotels to rentals and excursions – is to run into what feels like a common emergency, only to find that it's actually not covered by our travel insurance. It can end up making you question whether travel insurance is worth it.

Policies pay out for a defined list of reasons, not just for any delay, cancellation or issue. And every plan is different, so don't neglect to review your policy before purchasing or relying on it for your trip. Below, we'll outline seven common emergencies to watch out for, as they often slip through the coverage cracks.

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7 common travel emergencies not covered by travel insurance

While the following list is not exhaustive, it serves as a good framework for travelers who may have otherwise been relying on the below seven emergencies to be protected by their insurance policy:

Pre-existing medical conditions

A pre-existing medical condition is any health issue that you've received care for in the months before you bought your policy. Common examples include heart disease, high blood pressure, asthma or recent surgeries. If you dealt with a flare-up or had to change medication in the lead-up to your trip, an issue while traveling may not be covered. Because travel insurance is supposed to cover unforeseen and unexpected events, these pre-existing medical conditions often don't apply.

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Injuries from extreme sports

There are some travel activities that some people would recognize as extreme – bungee jumping or caving, for example. On the other hand, some people might not consider mountain biking, skiing or scuba diving to qualify as risky or extreme. But many policies won't cover any sort of injury or issue from these activities.

Named storms

If you're traveling during storm season, make sure that you buy your coverage before a storm becomes big enough that it earns a name. A tropical storm or hurricane that is a known entity is not something you can say you didn't foresee. Note that storms are typically given names once their winds reach at least 39 miles per hour, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Pregnancy care

If you're traveling while pregnant, be prepared that none of the expected developments, from morning sickness to childbirth, would be covered by a typical travel insurance policy. The same goes for any checkups, wellness treatments or other prenatal care. This is especially true if a doctor advises you not to travel, such as during the third trimester or if you have specific high-risk conditions. Some plans may cover pregnancy complications that come up after purchase, however.

Acts of war

War feels like something so out of your control that it simply must be covered, but that's not the case. War exclusions are common in travel insurance, regardless of whether or not war between two countries has formally been declared. Terrorism – namely, an attack near your destination that happens after you bought coverage – may be covered. The difference is hard to parse, but it's essentially armed conflict between states or militaries (often not covered) versus non-state groups targeting civilians (often covered).

Theft of high-value electronics

There may be no bigger loss during a trip than the theft of a high-value device such as a phone or laptop, but many policies have low per-item caps that would fall well below that device's replacement value. Some policies may simply exclude phones, computers, tablets, cameras, gaming devices and more altogether. You may need to rely on carrier or credit card protection instead.

Cold feet

If anyone in your travel group gets cold feet and decides to back out of the trip, begins to report anxiety around certain aspects of travel such as the flight or traveling in a risky area or otherwise changes their mind, it's unlikely that their cold feet will be a covered reason. Instead, book "cancel for any reason" coverage within 14 to 21 days of your first trip payment if you think this might be an issue for someone in your party.

The bottom line

Travel insurance pays only for unexpected events on its covered list. Many of the workarounds, including pre-existing condition waivers, expire within 14 to 21 days of your first trip deposit. Buy the policy as soon as you book, and be sure to read the exclusions before you pay, not during the trip or just before filing a claim. If you think you'll need additional coverage or if you're concerned about the exclusions, considering speaking with an insurance representative directly as they can help you tailor your policy based on your needs and precise travel plans.