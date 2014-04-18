Bob’s blog: Boston, one year later; Dolan on religion in America

(CBS News) -- This Sunday on Face the Nation, we'll speak with Gov. Deval Patrick, D-Mass., about security at the Boston Marathon. With America watching, can officials keep the 26-mile route safe for runners and the cheering crowds? We'll ask all that and more, as we mark the first anniversary of the bombings that claimed the lives of three people and injured an estimated 264 others.

And with Holy Week coming to a close, we'll talk with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York about religion and politics in America. Pope Francis has managed to revive good sentiment and participation in a Catholic church marred by the sexual abuse scandal of the past decade. What reforms will the church make to keep it relevant around the world? We'll ask that, and we'll also hear Dolan's take on the Hobby Lobby case before the Supreme Court and get his take on who would make a good Presidential candidate in 2016.

We'll also have our all-star panel to catch up on the week's political news. Joining us are Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal, David Ignatius of The Washington Post, Michael Duffy of Time, and CBS News Political Director John Dickerson.