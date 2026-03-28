Hockey player shares the 2 symptoms that led to his Stage IV colorectal cancer diagnosis at age 26

When David Lyon saw blood in his stool, he didn't think much of it. He was a fit 26-year-old who worked in a sheet metal shop. The spots were inconsistent, and he thought he might have just sustained an injury at work.

But soon, Lyon had to admit something was wrong. He began to feel a sharp pain when he stood. It progressed to the point where he had to hunch over for relief. He went to an Erie, Pennsylvania, emergency room in July 2021, where a doctor recommended a colonoscopy.

"Hearing this as a 26-year-old, I was like 'Yay, first colonoscopy, love this,'" Lyon said sarcastically.

Three days later, Lyon was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer that had spread to his liver. His first reaction was anger.

"I stood up, I grabbed my hat, and like, threw it against the wall," Lyon said. "I just walked outside. I was seeing red, more or less."

After calming down, Lyon decided to pursue aggressive treatment — but he didn't want to know the odds he faced. He asked his mother and doctors not to tell him what his chances of survival were or what his prognosis might be. Typically, patients with metastasized colorectal cancer have a five-year survival rate of between 13% and 18%, according to the American Cancer Society.

"I didn't want to know specifics. I didn't want to know timetables. I didn't want to know anything, because I was 26 years old. I was turning 27 later that year, and was just like, 'I'm gonna continue to be me,'" Lyon said. "Like, yeah, I'm going to listen to doctors and do the appointments and everything. But I'm going to continue to live and just be me."

David Lyon on the ice. David Lyon

Colon cancer in young adults

Lyon is one of the rising number of young adults to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society, said oncologists are seeing a year-over-year increase in both colorectal cancer diagnoses and deaths in people aged 20 to 49. Cases of colorectal cancer are rising by about 3% annually, and it has become the leading cancer-related cause of death for people under 50, said Kamal, who was not involved in Lyon's care.

There is no clear reason for the rise in cases, Kamal said, but experts have speculated that diet and lifestyle factors, family history and obesity may all be part of the puzzle. More cases are also being diagnosed as aggressive disease, he said.

The increase in cases and aggressive diagnoses means young people should be especially aware of potential symptoms, Kamal said. Dr. Megan Turley, a colon and rectal surgeon at Texas Oncology, said the biggest warning sign is blood in the stool.

"Rectal bleeding is not normal. Is it always cancer? No. But is it normal? Also no," said Turley, who did not treat Lyon.

Other concerning symptoms can include lower abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, persistent diarrhea or constipation, and changes in stool color or consistency, Kamal said. Turley said people with concerning symptoms should try to see a gastrointestinal doctor for specific testing and guidance.

Undergoing aggressive treatment

Ten days after he was diagnosed, Lyon began chemotherapy. He would continue the aggressive treatment for three years, said Dr. Bassam Estefan, a gastrointestinal oncologist at Cleveland Clinic. He also had a surgery to remove the primary cancer from his colon in July 2022. Despite the intense treatment, Lyon tried to keep life as normal as possible, even though the treatment often left him feeling ill.

David Lyon at home. David Lyon

"I tried to not change many aspects of my life," Lyon said. "One of the biggest things is I never stopped playing hockey. I never stopped going to the gym, things like that, through everything. I only missed one game of hockey through chemo."

Still, treating the cancer that had spread to his liver proved difficult. Estefan used both chemotherapy and a method called radioembolization, where radiotherapy is injected directly into the liver to treat the disease, but cancer remained in the organ. Finally, Estefan considered a more aggressive option: a full liver transplant.

The surgery has only become an option for colorectal cancer patients with liver metastases in recent years, Estefan said. A 2024 study showed that patients like Lyon who receive a liver transplant "live far longer" than those who do not, Estefan said. It was the only way Lyon's cancer might be cured. In August 2024, he underwent the transplant.

David Lyon after his transplant surgery. David Lyon

"Just talk to your doctor"

Eighteen months after his transplant, Lyon remains cancer-free and is part of the minority of patients who live more than five years after a diagnosis of Stage IV colorectal cancer. He recently learned just how slim his odds had been.

"My mom told me that one doctor had told her that I had roughly a 10% chance. Another told her I was looking at possibly 24 to 36 months to live," Lyon said. "Realizing here I am five years later was a surreal feeling."

Lyon continues to receive follow-up care at the Cleveland Clinic. Estefan's team checks for any cancer recurrence, and his transplant team confirms that his new liver is functioning well.

David Lyon in the gym. David Lyon

Lyon said the support he received during his cancer journey inspired him to give back. Several times a year, he takes the proceeds he receives from online streaming and donates them to charitable organizations. He also tries to raise awareness about colon cancer in young people, and said he hopes being open about his own experience will encourage others to get their symptoms checked.

"I was 26 years old. You don't ever think about getting a colonoscopy. If telling my story makes guys in their 20s, 30s, a little more comfortable to just go and get it done," that will be worth it, Lyon said. "It's just like, for the love of God, just talk to your doctor about it."