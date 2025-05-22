Local news anchor in Colorado hopes to inspire daughters as she fulfills dream of anchoring network news

CBS Colorado anchor Michelle Griego always dreamed of anchoring a network TV show since she was a child.

As a kid, she anchored a kids' news show in Denver.

"I was in a talent agency, I went on an audition to a kids' news show, got the part and then I just started anchoring for two-and-a-half years at the age of 11," Griego said. "I fell in love with storytelling. I fell in love with interviewing people and I just knew that's what I wanted to do."

In the latest installment of "Never Too Late," Griego fulfills her lifelong dream with "CBS Mornings."

On Thursday, she filled in for "CBS Mornings" featured host Vladimir Duthiers on "What to Watch."

Griego has worked for CBS News for 20 years in both Denver and the San Francisco Bay area.

But her most important job she said is being a mother to her three daughters, ages 25, 17 and 9.

"I want to show my girls you can dream big and no matter where life takes them, it is never too late," Griego said.

Our "CBS Mornings" series Never Too Late highlights stories of people conquering new challenges or embracing a second chapter at any age in life. Watch the 6-week run, showcasing "CBS Mornings" anchors and correspondents achieving their dreams — both big and small. Share your own Never Too Late story here for a chance to get featured on the show.