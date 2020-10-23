Watch live: Officials give update on East Troublesome Fire in Colorado

Colorado officials are giving an update Friday on the East Troublesome Fire, which burned more than 200 square miles in about 24 hours, and other blazes in the state as it grapples with one of the worst wildfires in the state's history. Governor Jared Polis will speak later in the day about the state's response to the blazes.

There was concern Friday that the East Troublesome Fire could merge with an even larger fire, the Cameron Peak Fire, burning a short distance away.

How to watch the update on the East Troublesome Fire

What: Incident command is providing an update on the East Troublesome Fire, followed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis' news conference on the state's response to wildfires

Incident command is providing an update on the East Troublesome Fire, followed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis' news conference on the state's response to wildfires Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Friday, October 23, 2020 Time: 11 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) and 4 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET)

11 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) and 4 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET) Location: Colorado

Colorado Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Officials have struggled to contain both fires and the fear is, if they combine, it will be even harder to tackle.

"We lived in our house for 11 months, it took three years to build, and it's gone," Colorado resident Matthew Reed told CBS News' Omar Villafranca. Reed narrowly escaped, but his newly-built home in Grand Lake was destroyed.

Dry conditions and strong winds strengthened the blaze in Grand County, and the firefighter in charge of the battle against it called its rapid spread unheard of in the region.