Coloradans teach, train influx of African migrants: "Where they came from there is nothing"

Coloradans teach, train influx of African migrants Coloradans teach, train influx of African migrants 02:19

Migrants from Africa represent a small percentage of the people crossing the U.S. border, but their numbers have been rising. Last year, the Denver metro area saw a significant increase of immigrants and refugees from Africa, and many are still coming.

The African Leadership Group is guiding them as they adjust to life in Colorado.

"We are teaching them how to be the best citizen they can be while they're here," explained Papa Dia, the organization's founder. "They're willing to take this chance because where they came from there is nothing."

Dia is helping Africans who left their countries to escape war, persecution and poverty.

Thousands have flown to Central America, navigated rivers and braved jungles to reach our border.

Last year, about 1,000 landed in Colorado.

Dia says they've filed for political asylum, but applications can sometimes take years to process.

Refugee status is needed for many to take advantage of available resources.

The African Leadership Group is helping migrants with English and life skills while they wait.

"If you're a smart person in Africa, wherever else you go, you're still a smart person. We just need to figure out what can we do to challenge those resources and skill sets so they can be productive to this country," explained Dia.

According to the Pew Research Center, Colorado has the fastest growth of Black immigrants, with more than a 400% increase from 2000 to 2019.

Dia says their goal is to facilitate the professional integration of the African diaspora, and it starts with speaking English. Many African migrants came here only knowing languages like Wolof, Fulani and French.

Abdoul Anounkou, a migrant from Senegal, attends the twice-weekly English classes with dozens of African newcomers.

"Being in this country really helped me be more at ease knowing that I'm not under pressure of being persecuted," Anounkou said in French. "Coming to a foreign land as an African we are ready to do any kind of work to be able to support ourselves."

Dia studied law before immigrating to the U.S. 25 years ago. However, many of these migrants don't have an education. They look for work as day laborers near Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.

"The language barrier is just part of it. They also must know the resources. 'Where do I go to get my driver's license? What do I do if stopped by police?' Technology also gets in the way," explained Dia. "We train them and coach them."

The life skills classes will focus on everything from understanding U.S. laws to how to create job resumes.

Like the migrants from Latin America, African newcomers need support and donations.

Dia says there isn't enough to help to go around.

"Resources are very, very limited. We can do what we are doing now because of some foundations that are willing to help us do this work. But the resources from the city are extremely limited because the needs are bigger than what they can afford," said Dia.

For more information, visit usalg.org.