Colombian security forces stormed a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena early Wednesday, ending a day-long hostage siege, with the president saying all of those held hostage had been rescued and one captor killed.

Several explosions were heard before security forces entered the building, where about 20 people were believed to have been held by armed men.

"In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued," President Abelardo de la Espriella said in a video posted on social media.

A Colombian Army soldier is seen in the Exito Supermarket after security forces stormed the building to free hostages held by gunmen in Cartagena, Colombia, in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2026. AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after midnight, a police helicopter hovered low over the shopping center as security forces massed outside the supermarket, AFP reporters saw.

Explosions then echoed around the complex as tactical teams moved in.

Ten of the roughly 30 people initially held had been released during the 17-hour standoff, including several elderly women.

Moments later, soldiers could be seen inside the Exito supermarket as security forces secured the building.

De la Espriella, who appeared at the scene wearing fatigues and a sidearm while brandishing a walkie-talkie, described the operation as a roaring success.

"We gave them the opportunity to surrender and free the hostages. They rejected that opportunity and we acted decisively," he said, lauding the operation as "absolutely flawless."

The president said one hostage-taker had been killed.

Cartagena's mayor said all the hostages were "safe and sound" and would reunite with their families before undergoing medical checks.

Hostage takers were "caught off guard"

The siege gripped Cartagena, one of Colombia's main tourist draws — a Caribbean port famed for its colonial walled old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship visits.

Supermarket employees had been among those feared trapped inside.

"My son is there," Jacob Perez, the father of one of the workers, told AFP earlier in the standoff. "He didn't leave work and he's not answering his phone. I think they took it from him," he said.

Images broadcast by Colombian media and shared on social media appeared to show masked gunmen in tactical gear carrying long guns alongside zip-tied hostages inside the store.

Police officers at the entrance to a supermarket where a hostage-taking incident was in progress in Colombia's northern city of Cartagena on Nov. 24, 2026. Xinhua via Getty Images

De la Espriella was quick to rule out the involvement of guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

"It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping -- no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people," he said.

Authorities said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery at the shopping center.

According to local media, the hostage-takers were demanding nearly $2 million, two armored vehicles and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, about 80 miles northeast of Cartagena.

AFP couldn't independently verify those reports.

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena resumed landings after a brief suspension of about 45 minutes so the armed forces could use one of its runways in connection with the incident. the Reuters news agency reported.

The siege unfolded on the 10th anniversary of Colombia's landmark peace accord with FARC guerrillas and a series of attacks across the country.

Despite the deal that ended the region's largest insurgency, dissident guerrilla groups and criminal organizations still fight for control of parts of the country.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

Separately, the presidency said a "terrorist attack" on electrical infrastructure had disrupted power supplies in several southwestern departments and prompted additional measures to protect energy facilities.