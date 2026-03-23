Dozens feared dead in military plane crash in southwestern Colombia

Dozens of people are feared dead after a Colombian military cargo plane crashed Monday in the southwestern part of the country, Colombian officials said. The crash happened shortly after the plane took off, according to Colombia's defense minister.

Soldiers were on board the plane when it crashed. It was carrying 114 passengers and 11 crew members, according to the latest numbers released by the Colombian Air Force, which reported that at least 48 people had been rescued from the crash site and suffered injuries.

Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that the "tragic accident" occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador.

Images shared online by local media outlets show a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

Flames and thick black smoke rise from a Colombian Air Force plane that crashed during takeoff, as a member of the Colombian Police stands nearby, in Puerto Leguizamo, Colombia, on March 23, 2026. Daniel Ortiz /AFP via Getty Images

Sánchez did not specify the number of troops who were aboard the Hercules C-130, a plane that can be configured to carry up to 120 people. He said rescue teams had been sent to the site of the crash and that the cause of the crash still hasn't been determined.

"I hope there will be no deadly casualties in this accident that should have not occurred," Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.

Petro seized on the accident to promote what he called his long-time campaign to modernize planes and other equipment used by his country's military, saying those efforts have been blocked by "bureaucratic difficulties" and suggesting that some officials should be held accountable.

"If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to the challenge, they must be removed," Petro said.

Sánchez wrote that the accident was "profoundly painful for the country," adding that: "We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain."