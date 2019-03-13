Lori Loughlin taken into custody following college admissions scam allegations

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin was taken into custody by the FBI in Los Angeles Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into a massive college admissions scam, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. Loughlin was expected to appear in federal court on conspiracy charges Wednesday afternoon.

She and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid half a million dollars to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team even though neither participated in the sport, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports. Their 19-year-old daughter Olivia Jade is a social media influencer, who apparently capitalized on her experience at USC with sponsored posts.

She had to apologize last year after saying this on her YouTube channel: "I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying. I don't really care about school as you guys all know."

This is a developing story and will be updated.