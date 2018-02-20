Colin Quinn jokes around after heart attack

NEW YORK — Did you wish comedian Colin Quinn a speedy recovery after his heart attack last week? If not, he might be adding you to the list. The "Saturday Night Live" alum is exercising his wit just days after a heart attack interrupted his busy touring schedule.

The 58-year-old Quinn took to Twitter on Monday to let friends and foes alike know he's "starting a list of those who didn't 'check in' yet," five days after his Valentine's Day health emergency, and he warns that they will "regret the day" they didn't wish him well. He also jokes that his heart attack should be doubly important as someone else's, as he is a celebrity.

Thanks for all the kind words and support. Starting a list of those who didn't "check in" yet. Guarantee they'll regret the day they didn't wish me well on the road to recovery. — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) February 19, 2018

A heart attack is a serious thing. When it happens to a celeb let's double the importance. I understand some people wish me dead, it's human. I feel that way about plenty of people myself. But there's ways of doing things. "Keep up appearances" as they say. — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) February 19, 2018

Comedian Todd Barry called out Quinn and said that he never got a response when he checked in, while Jim Gaffigan expressed regret for not reaching out sooner -- while sneaking in a jab about Quinn's "new heart attack material."

I checked in and didn't hear back! Maybe you should tweet about that! — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) February 19, 2018

I feel horrible. Just heard about the great @iamcolinquinn. I hope you are feeling better and congratulations on the new heart attack material. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 20, 2018

The deep-thinking comic thanked the doctors and nurses at his New York hospital, saying they "realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands."

Quinn announced his heart attack last week, saying on Twitter his heart broke on Valentine's Day, "literally." He said he was doing well but if he dropped dead "you would see a funeral like Al Capone!"

He says the attack made him reflect, realizing "we aren't guaranteed tomorrow."