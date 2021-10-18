Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at 84 of complications from COVID-19
Washington — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced. He was 84.
Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated, his family said in a post on his Facebook page.
"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," the Powell family wrote. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.