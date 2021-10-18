Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies at 84 of complications from COVID-19

Washington — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced. He was 84.

Powell, the first Black secretary of state and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fully vaccinated, his family said in a post on his Facebook page.

"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment," the Powell family wrote. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this... Posted by General Colin L. Powell on Monday, October 18, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.