Canadian police say they've solved a girl's mysterious murder case, nearly six decades after she was found dead.

Using modern forensic and DNA tests, investigators were finally able to identify the man responsible for killing Jacqueline "Jackie" Dunleavy in 1968, according to Canada's London Police Service. Dunleavy was 16 at the time of her death.

Her killer was identified as Michael Joseph Moore, then 25, who couldn't be charged in Dunleavy's murder because he died in 2018. When she was killed, police say Moore had recently moved to London, a city in the southern part of Ontario, near the U.S. border, after emigrating from Ireland.

At a news conference held this week to announce the murder had been solved, London Police Chief Thai Truong described Dunleavy as "a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a young girl who had her entire life ahead of her" when she was killed. Her father was also a London police officer, the police chief said.

Dunleavy was last seen leaving the London convenience store where she worked on Jan. 9, 1968, according to police. Less than two hours after her shift ended, Dunleavy's body was found by three young people on the grounds of a school several miles away. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Strangulation was later ruled the cause of her death, police said, although Dunleavy had also suffered a head injury.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Dunleavy Othram Inc.

A homicide probe conducted at the time never led investigators to a suspect, but subsequent generations of officers went on to review the case in the years that followed. Their latest review incorporated advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy, which is an investigative technique that uses relatives' DNA to solve cold cases.

In this case, the Texas-based lab Othram, Inc. used the suspect's DNA to identify his distant genetic relatives. Those connections eventually led investigators back to Moore.

"Our investigators conducted additional interviews, gathered new evidence, and obtained DNA samples for comparison," said Mike Budzyn, a London police detective and the lead investigator on Dunleavy's case, in a statement.

Budzyn added that investigators were confident Moore committed the murder.

"Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met," he said. "Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie's murder."

Anyone with information about Moore has been asked to contact London police.