Colbert, stars slam Trump at the Emmys

Celebrities got political at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, starting with host Stephen Colbert. Many stars slammed President Trump in skits or acceptance speeches.

In the first skit of the night, Colbert performed a musical number in which he visited President Selina Meyer of "Veep," played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and sang, "Imagine if your president was not beloved by Nazis."

Later, in his opening monologue, Colbert said of Mr. Trump, "You may not like it, but he's the biggest star." Colbert continued and said that every TV show, like "American Horror Story" and "Veep," has been influenced by Mr. Trump. He also talked about how Mr. Trump never won an Emmy for "Celebrity Apprentice" after getting nominated two years in a row and showed a clip from a 2016 presidential candidate debate of Hillary Clinton talking about the time Mr. Trump said the Emmys were rigged with Mr. Trump hitting back, "Should have gotten it."

"Why didn't you give him an Emmy?" Colbert asked the audience. "If he had an Emmy, I bet he wouldn't have run for president, so in a way this is all your fault."

Later, he cracked, "But he didn't [win], because unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winners of the popular vote."

Alec Baldwin also made fun of Mr. Trump in his acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He said, "I suppose I should say at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy." He continued and said, "My wife and I had three children in three years and we didn't have a child last year during the 'SNL' season and I wonder if there's a correlation there. All you men out there, you put that orange wig on, it's birth control. Trust me."

When Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda appeared onstage for a "9 to 5" reunion, Fonda recalled that in the film, they had a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical" boss. The ladies seemed to allude to Mr. Trump when Tomlin responded, "We still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."

Donald Glover took a shot at Mr. Trump during his acceptance speech for lead actor in a comedy series for "Atlanta." He said, "I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list. He's the reason I'm probably up here."

When Julia Louis-Dreyfus won lead actress in a comedy series, she said that the "Veep" writers had toyed with a storyline about impeachment, but joked that it might happen in real life: "We were worried someone else might get to it first," she said.

Charlie Brooker accepted the award for outstanding television movie for "Black Mirror: San Junipero" and revealed that many people tell him 2017 has felt like one long "Black Mirror" episode. He said he would not have written a "Black Mirror" episode the same way. "It wouldn't be quite so on the nose with all sorts of Nazis and hate," he said.