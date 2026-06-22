Coke and Pepsi are rolling out QR codes linked to ingredient info

Consumers will soon be able to scan certain sodas to get additional nutrition information.

The American Beverage Association on Tuesday said that major companies it represents, including The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo, will use QR codes on their packaging that link soda drinkers to a website created by the trade group that provides more information about the beverages' ingredients.

"Consumers want greater transparency and deserve to have confidence in the safety of their foods and beverages," American Beverage CEO Kevin Keane said in a statement.

The website, called "Good to Know," features a list of more than 140 ingredients found in different beverages. Each is accompanied by a definition, the types of products in which the ingredient is found and where it is authorized worldwide.

While some of the listed ingredients will be familiar to consumers, others, such as Lion's Mane and L-Carnitine, are more obscure. The site does not provide ingredient breakdowns for each brand, so consumers will still need to look at the label on their can or bottle to see exactly what it contains.

Other brands participating in the new QR code initiative include Celsius, Monster Energy, Polar Beverages and Red Bull, according to NBC News.

This isn't the first time soda brands have used QR codes. Coca-Cola has also used them in promotional campaigns.

The American Beverage Association said the information on the "Good to Know" site aligns with that from global food safety agencies. Customers can access safety assessments from the Food and Drug Administration, the European Food Safety Authority and Health Canada.

The initiative comes as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moves to curb sweetened drinks as part of his Make America Healthy Again effort.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration asked the public to report hospitals and nursing homes that serve sugary drinks and meals that don't meet the Department of Agriculture's dietary guidelines.

Kennedy also recently challenged Starbucks and Dunkin' over the amount of sugar they add to their beverages, sparking backlash from politicians and coffee drinkers.