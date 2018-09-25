Owner of Texas 3-D gun company accused of sex with minor resigns after arrest

AUSTIN, Texas -- Cody Wilson, the owner of a Texas company that sells blueprints for making untraceable 3-D printed guns, has resigned from the firm after being arrested on charges of having sex with an underage girl. An official with Austin-based Defense Distributed said Tuesday that Wilson officially resigned Friday evening to tend to "personal matters."

Paloma Heindorff, the director of development for the company, made the announcement and said she'll be taking Wilson's place. She also said she's "a different person."

"I'm not trying to replace him as a character," she said.

Wilson is accused of paying a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested in Taiwan and brought back to the U.S. over the weekend.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wilson, 30, was booked into Harris County Jail in Houston early Sunday and was held on $150,000 bond. CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reported that Wilson was later bonded out.

After a federal court barred Wilson from posting printable gun blueprints online for free last month, he announced he had begun selling them through his website.