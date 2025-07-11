Possible "significant breakthrough" in search for dozens of people allegedly killed by rogue Filipino police officers

Search teams began scouring a lake south of the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday for dozens of cockfight participants allegedly murdered by rogue police.

Just hours later, the Department of Justice issued a statement saying a plastic bag containing what appeared to be "burned human bones" had been recovered from Lake Taal.

"This discovery could represent a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation," the department said, adding a forensic examination and DNA testing were needed before conclusions could be drawn.

Fifteen police officers are under investigation over a spate of mysterious disappearances in 2022 in the country's huge cockfighting industry.

Philippine coast guard personnel aboard an inflatable boat speed past one of Taal craters on their way to the site where the bodies of cockfighters were allegedly dumped in Taal Lake off Laurel town, Batangas province South of Manila on July 10, 2025. TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The case erupted back into the public consciousness last month with the televised appearance of a witness claiming to know where bodies had been submerged in Lake Taal.

As many as 100 people were murdered over their alleged involvement in match-fixing, killed by police moonlighting for an online cockfight operator, according to witness Julie "Dondon" Patidongan who spoke to broadcaster GMA.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla has since said that "multiple witnesses" could identify the location of those missing in the lake, which spans about 89 square miles.

Department spokesman Dominic Clavano said Thursday the preliminary inspection by the coast guard and police was intended to lay the groundwork for future dives.

But hours after it concluded, the justice department said searchers had found the bag containing what appeared to be human bones.

While the initial probe was conducted far from shore, local media reported the bag was discovered within 10 metres (33 feet) from the shoreline.

Filipinos from all walks of life wager millions of dollars on matches every week between roosters who fight to the death with razor-sharp metal spurs tied to their legs.

"We are not the only victims here"

Charlene Lasco, whose missing brother Ricardo was an agent for livestreamed cockfights, said the priority for victims' families was being able to lay their loved ones to rest.

"We are happy that (the government) is doing their best to locate (the bodies) and solve this case," she said at the national police headquarters in Manila. "We are not the only victims here."

National Police Chief Nicolas Torre said this week authorities needed to act swiftly.

"The typhoon season is coming in," he told journalists on Tuesday. "We are moving fast to at least try to locate the bodies. We know that it is very, very challenging."

The justice minister said Friday he had requested technical assistance from Japan including help with mapping the lake bed, parts of which are as deep as 172 metres.

Japan's embassy in Manila told AFP it had received the request without providing further details.

But Torre believes the Philippines had the necessary equipment on hand to begin the search.

"We have a very, very robust shipping industry here and in other parts of the Philippines, so we can do it," he said.

Cockfighting, banned in many other countries, survived coronavirus pandemic restrictions by going online, drawing many more gamblers who use their mobile phones to place wagers.

A 2022 Senate investigation revealed that daily bets on online cockfights tallied $52.4 million, the BBC reported. But after the men disappeared, the livestreamed fights came under scrutiny and former president Rodrigo Duterte eventually banned them, according to the BBC.

In 2020, a police officer in the Philippines was killed during a raid on an illegal cockfight after a rooster's blade sliced his femoral artery.

Cockfighting operations have also made headline in the U.S. recently.

Last month, more than 40 people were arrested after a cockfighting ring was broken up in South Florida.

Earlier this year, hundreds of birds were euthanized after a joint investigation led to their seizure from an alleged cockfighting operation in Kansas.